en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:08 pm EST
Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail

In the heart of Northbridge, a district renowned for its pulsating nightlife, a violent incident unfolded just before 3:30 am on a typical Saturday, resulting in severe charges against two individuals, Agoth Manyang Agoth and Ngang Mat Lual, both aged 25. They stand accused of participating in a group assault on 22-year-old Alnaw Abdalrahman while he was engaged in a conversation with two women outside the An Sibin Irish Pub. The confrontation escalated into a brutal stabbing, inflicting serious harm on Abdalrahman.

Charges and Bail

Despite the gravity of the incident, both Agoth and Lual have been granted bail. The decision has stirred up significant attention, given the violence’s severity and the potential gang-related connections. Police prosecutors have hinted that the attack may be linked to gang activities, a claim that has added a layer of complexity to the case.

Public Reaction and Implications

The case has captured public interest due to its violent nature and the potential implications of gang involvement. There is a growing concern over public safety, particularly in nightlife hotspots like Northbridge. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating violence in urban nightlife and the need for more effective strategies to ensure public safety.

Subscriber Benefits

As a part of our commitment to provide comprehensive coverage of such events and more, we offer various subscriber benefits. These include access to digital content, exclusive series on true crime in WA, regular news updates, exclusive competitions, discounts on entertainment and dining, and a subscriber rewards program. These additional benefits serve as incentives for readers to subscribe, offering a range of perks related to news, entertainment, and local affairs.

0
Australia Courts & Law Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency

By Geeta Pillai

Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans

By Geeta Pillai

Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns ...
@Australia · 1 hour
Australia and New Zealand Usher in 2024 Amid Global Security Concerns ...
heart comment 0
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World

By Salman Khan

United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith’s Snackfood Company

By Geeta Pillai

Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell

By Salman Khan

David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
2 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
3 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
4 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
6 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
8 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
8 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
9 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
9 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
10 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
10 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
13 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
20 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
49 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
50 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app