Population 11: Outback Filming Challenges Cast in Absurd Comedy Mystery

When the world of television decides to take on the outback, the results can be unpredictably captivating. Such is the case with Population 11, a murder mystery comedy series that turns the isolation of the Australian outback into a character of its own. Inspired by the real-life enigma surrounding a missing man in the Northern Territory, the series is a blend of darkness, comedy, and mystery that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Embracing the Outback

Filming in Derby, a remote Western Australian town, the cast and crew of Population 11 embarked on a journey that was both a physical and cultural challenge. With actors Stephen Curry and Perry Mooney at the helm, and American star Ben Feldman joining the team, the series navigated the logistical puzzles of shooting in an area known for its vast distances and unique wildlife. Despite initial concerns about acclimatizing to the harsh environment, Feldman, along with the crew, embraced the outback's eccentricities, turning their experience into an authentic backdrop for the series' intriguing plot.

From True Crime to Fiction

The inspiration behind Population 11 stems from the mysterious disappearance of Paddy Moriarty, as documented in the Netflix documentary Last Stop Larrimah. However, while the documentary paints a grim picture of real events, Population 11 takes a divergent path to explore the fictional town of Bidgeegud and its peculiar inhabitants. Through the eyes of Feldman's character, Andy, who is in search of his estranged father, the series delves into a closed circle mystery peppered with eccentric characters, each harboring secrets that thicken the plot.

Striking the Balance

The creators of Population 11 were meticulous in avoiding caricature, striving for a balance between comedy and tragedy that reflects real human emotion and reaction. This careful consideration ensures the series remains grounded, despite its farcical elements. As Feldman notes, blending comedy with darker themes is not just a narrative choice but a coping mechanism, mirroring real-life complexities. With its unique setting, compelling storyline, and thoughtful execution, Population 11 is more than just a murder mystery—it's a testament to the resilience and adaptability of its creators and cast.

As Population 11 makes its debut on Stan, it invites audiences into a world where the absurd meets the somber, and where the vast, open landscapes of the Australian outback serve as the perfect stage for a story of intrigue, humor, and human connection. This series not only entertains but challenges viewers to consider the fine line between reality and fiction, and the universal appeal of a well-told mystery.