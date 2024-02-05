Pope's Visit to PNG: A Beacon of Hope for Refugees

In a stirring appeal to humanity ahead of Pope Francis's scheduled visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) in August, the St Vincent de Paul Society has drawn attention to the dire circumstances of refugees residing in PNG. The Society's national president, Mark Gaetani, expressed optimism that the Pope's known advocacy for refugees would spotlight the severe conditions these asylum seekers confront daily.

The Secret Deal and Its Consequences

The refugees are part of a covert agreement between the Australian and PNG governments, forcing them to live in conditions that are far from humane. They languish without proper access to food, electricity, or health care and lack any formal financial support. The PNG refugee situation has further deteriorated following recent riots in Port Moresby, throwing their predicament into sharper relief.

Call to Action

The Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and the Solomon Islands has already implored the Australian Government to terminate the refugees' suffering and relocate them to Australia. With PNG Prime Minister James Marape's impending visit to Canberra, the opportunity to address the refugees' plight has never been more pressing.

A Lifelong Commitment to Fairness

The St Vincent de Paul Society, a long-term advocate for the fair treatment of these refugees, indicates that many have been joined by family members, including infants. Their advocacy aligns with Pope Francis's message for the Catholic World Day of Migrants and Refugees, making his upcoming visit a beacon of hope for the refugees and their advocates.