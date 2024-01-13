Pope’s Surrogacy Ban Sparks Debate in Australia: A Focus on Brisbane Couple’s Journey Through Altruistic Surrogacy

The recent call by Pope Francis for a worldwide ban on all forms of surrogacy has ignited a heated debate in Australia, a country where commercial surrogacy is outlawed and arrangements must be altruistic. In the middle of this controversy, a story of love, sacrifice, and the value of family emerges in Brisbane. Meet Stephen and Mitch Page, a married couple who welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth, into the world through altruistic surrogacy.

A Controversial Stance

Pope Francis’s denouncement of surrogacy, labeling it as exploitative and ‘despicable,’ has polarized opinions. He believes that unborn children should not be turned into objects of trafficking and therefore urges a unanimous prohibition on surrogacy. His stance has sparked intense discussions about the ethical and moral implications of surrogacy, especially in countries like Australia where surrogacy is heavily regulated.

Countering the Pope’s Assertion

Stephen Page, a fertility lawyer and surrogacy advocate, has openly criticized the Pope’s position. He pointedly cites the Catholic Church’s own struggles with child sexual abuse, contending that it lacks the moral authority to dictate on this issue. Page also advocates for the legalisation of surrogacy in Australia, arguing that it could reduce the number of Australians seeking surrogacy abroad, a practice often associated with poorer health outcomes for both surrogate mothers and the children. A study by Monash University supports this view, showing that babies born via international surrogacy often fare worse than those born through domestic arrangements.

Personal Stories and Ethical Surrogacy

Surrogacy lawyer Sarah Jefford, who herself was a surrogate for two Melbourne fathers, emphasises the deep bonds that form during the process. She and other advocates like Sam Everingham, of Growing Families, argue for a global framework to regulate surrogacy rather than an outright ban. Everingham highlights the ethical practice of surrogacy in Australia as a model to follow. The story of the Page family is a testament to these sentiments, underscoring the complex debate around surrogacy laws, ethical considerations, and the deeply personal stories of those who choose to build their families through surrogacy.