Police Uncover Plot by Crime Syndicate to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group

In a shocking revelation, police have reported the arrest of two individuals linked to a notorious criminal syndicate, allegedly hired for the assassination of four members of an unnamed rap group based in Mount Druitt. The duo, arrested under charges of conspiracy to murder, drug, and firearm offenses, were reportedly part of a broader criminal cell specializing in contract killings.

Advertisment

Tracing the Criminal Web

The suspects, a 26-year-old man among them, were reportedly engaged in executing contract killings for a known criminal group. Their targets included rivals within the criminal world and, alarmingly, members of the Sydney-based drill rap group ONEFOUR. The intricate criminal web, as unveiled by the Australian police, involves a series of serious crimes, including murders and kidnappings, that transcend national borders with one alleged member currently evading capture overseas.

The Mount Druitt Rap Group Under Threat

Advertisment

The revelation of the intended murder plot has sent shockwaves through the music circles in Mount Druitt, especially impacting the rap group ONEFOUR. The group, despite its previous brushes with violent controversies, found itself in the crosshairs of a meticulously planned, multi-layered crime ring. The alleged assassins had reportedly gone to lengths to surveil their targets, even tracking them on social media.

A Wake-Up Call to Crime and its Impact on Communities

The exposé of this alarming plot serves as a stern reminder of the ongoing threat posed by criminal networks and the violent ripple effects they have on local communities. The music industry, a realm far removed from the underbelly of organized crime, has found itself drawn into this dangerous vortex, culminating in the targeted attack on a popular rap group.