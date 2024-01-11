en English
Australia

Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting

Yesterday, a chilling scene unfolded in the quiet town of Nowra on the New South Wales South Coast, as a routine doctor’s appointment spiraled into a deadly standoff. A 34-year-old man, known to police due to past medical episodes, turned a medical clinic into a crime scene when he allegedly produced a firearm during his consultation.

Disturbing Scenes at Nowra Medical Clinic

The man, who had reportedly become agitated and began discussing alarming topics, brandished a gun, leading to a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Junction Street. Four clinic staff members displayed remarkable courage, managing to escape the building during the terrifying incident. The tense standoff, captured in a bystander’s footage, held the town in a grip of fear.

Tragic End to Standoff

Despite the police’s attempts to negotiate, the situation escalated tragically when the man, still holding the firearm, was shot multiple times by officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:40 pm on Wednesday. The police have since seized a Glock semi-automatic pistol from the scene, although it remains unclear if the man fired any shots or how he came to possess the weapon.

Investigation Ensues

In the aftermath of the shooting, the police are appealing to the public, calling for witnesses to assist with an ongoing investigation led by the Homicide Squad. As standard procedure dictates, an independent review will be undertaken, and a coroner’s report is expected. The officers involved, described as experienced, had been responding to reports of an armed man holding people hostage at the clinic.

The deceased, identified as Alexander Pinnock, was known to have struggled with mental health and had a minor criminal record. However, the escalation of events at the medical clinic was unforeseen, casting a dark shadow over the community of Nowra.

Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

