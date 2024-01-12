en English
Australia

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
In the early hours of last Friday, a house on Kelly Street in the Wollongong suburb of Berkeley, New South Wales, was swallowed by flames. Fire and Rescue crews who responded to the emergency calls were able to reign in and extinguish the blaze before sunrise. By the time the smoke cleared, no one was found to be at home during the incident.

Police Launch Investigation Into The Fire

New South Wales Police have launched an intensive investigation, establishing a crime scene at the location and initiating Strike Force Palmyra to probe the origins of the fire. The focus of their investigation has become a white sedan with a distinctive sunroof seen in the vicinity of the fire.

CCTV Footage Released

As part of their ongoing investigation, the police have released surveillance footage showing the white car on Rhondda Street, driving away from the scene around the time the fire ignited. The vehicle’s distinctive sunroof, visible in the footage, has become a crucial detail for the investigators.

Public Appeal For Information

In an attempt to identify the vehicle and possibly the driver, the police are now appealing to the public for assistance. They are urging anyone with information about the car or its driver, or additional footage, to contact Crime Stoppers. The authorities hope that these leads may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fire and bring those responsible to justice.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

