Police Identify Victim in Glenorchy House Fire, Sought for Public Assistance

In a grim turn of events, the individual found deceased in the recent Glenorchy house fire has been officially identified by the police as 39-year-old Alison Robinson, the resident of the home.

The news was disclosed by Detective Acting Inspector Nick Bowden, who, with the family’s consent, released the identification and extended heartfelt condolences to Ms. Robinson’s grieving family.

The family, grappling with the tragic loss, has requested privacy during this emotionally taxing period.

As the investigation into the fatal fire continues, detectives are intensifying their pursuit of key pieces of information.

They are particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a person dressed in dark clothing, with a dark backpack, and using or accompanying a light-colored mountain bike in the vicinity of Park Street, North Hobart, and Pirie Street, New Town between 7:00 AM and 7:30 AM on the day of the fire.