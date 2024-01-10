Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre

Alexander Stuart Pinnock, a 34-year-old man previously sentenced for posing as a lawyer, was fatally shot by police in a medical centre in Nowra, NSW South Coast. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, shortly after 1 pm when Pinnock brandished a gun at his doctor. The sequence of events leading to his death took an unexpected turn when Pinnock got hold of a ballistic shield dropped during the standoff with police.

Standoff at Nowra Medical Centre

The situation escalated rapidly when Pinnock lifted his weapon, compelling the police to respond in a fatal manner. The medical centre had been evacuated prior to this, as three staff members successfully managed to escape, and a fourth person followed suit. The evacuation led to the situation where Pinnock was left alone in the facility, ultimately exiting the centre at 2:40 pm.

Pinnock’s Background and Mental Health Struggles

Pinnock was a known patient at the medical facility and was recognised for his minor criminal record and mental health issues, including schizophrenia and chronic pain. His past involved a fraudulent impersonation of a lawyer, further adding to his criminal record. The incident has brought his mental health struggles to light, highlighting the need for better healthcare and support for individuals grappling with such conditions.

Independent Review By Law Enforcement Conduct Commission

The incident at Nowra medical centre will be independently reviewed by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission. The Commission will scrutinise the police response, the circumstances surrounding the standoff, and the actions that led to Pinnock’s death. The incident has raised crucial questions about police encounters with mentally distressed individuals and the steps taken to ensure their safety.