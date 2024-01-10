en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre

Alexander Stuart Pinnock, a 34-year-old man previously sentenced for posing as a lawyer, was fatally shot by police in a medical centre in Nowra, NSW South Coast. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, shortly after 1 pm when Pinnock brandished a gun at his doctor. The sequence of events leading to his death took an unexpected turn when Pinnock got hold of a ballistic shield dropped during the standoff with police.

Standoff at Nowra Medical Centre

The situation escalated rapidly when Pinnock lifted his weapon, compelling the police to respond in a fatal manner. The medical centre had been evacuated prior to this, as three staff members successfully managed to escape, and a fourth person followed suit. The evacuation led to the situation where Pinnock was left alone in the facility, ultimately exiting the centre at 2:40 pm.

Pinnock’s Background and Mental Health Struggles

Pinnock was a known patient at the medical facility and was recognised for his minor criminal record and mental health issues, including schizophrenia and chronic pain. His past involved a fraudulent impersonation of a lawyer, further adding to his criminal record. The incident has brought his mental health struggles to light, highlighting the need for better healthcare and support for individuals grappling with such conditions.

Independent Review By Law Enforcement Conduct Commission

The incident at Nowra medical centre will be independently reviewed by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission. The Commission will scrutinise the police response, the circumstances surrounding the standoff, and the actions that led to Pinnock’s death. The incident has raised crucial questions about police encounters with mentally distressed individuals and the steps taken to ensure their safety.

0
Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
The Woman Fueling a Firefighting Revolution in New South Wales
In the heartland of north-west New South Wales lies the small town of Walcha. This unassuming rural enclave is home to Charmaine Ahrens, a single mother who is accelerating a quiet revolution in the male-dominated world of firefighting. Since joining the Fire and Rescue NSW Walcha brigade in 2021, Ahrens has catalyzed a significant shift
The Woman Fueling a Firefighting Revolution in New South Wales
Moreton Bay Development Project Stalled Amidst Government Dispute Over Traffic Safety
32 mins ago
Moreton Bay Development Project Stalled Amidst Government Dispute Over Traffic Safety
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
35 mins ago
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
22 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Mount Isa's Housing Crisis: Calls for Refurbishment of Abandoned Properties
25 mins ago
Mount Isa's Housing Crisis: Calls for Refurbishment of Abandoned Properties
Tom Ackerley's Journey: From Harry Potter Extra to Film Industry Executive
31 mins ago
Tom Ackerley's Journey: From Harry Potter Extra to Film Industry Executive
Latest Headlines
World News
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
11 seconds
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
13 seconds
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
31 seconds
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
1 min
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
3 mins
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
4 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
9 mins
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
9 mins
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
40 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app