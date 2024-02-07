Polarity: Fire & Ice Exhibition: An Artistic Take on Climate Change

As the world grapples with an escalating climate crisis, the Fremantle Arts Centre is set to host an evocative exhibition that brings this global concern into sharp focus. Titled Polarity: Fire & Ice, the exhibition is scheduled to premiere on February 10, becoming an integral part of the Perth Festival. It will run until April 28, offering visitors compelling insights into the devastating effects of climate change on ecosystems across the planet.

Artists Speak Through Installations

Featuring a total of 12 visual installations, Polarity: Fire & Ice covers a wide range of phenomena associated with climate change. From depicting the harsh reality of extreme heatwaves to the alarming melting of ice caps, each artwork unravels a unique story about the current environmental crisis.

Artist Tim Georgeson will present his works Pyrogenesis and Chanamee, Never Die, 2023, which delve into the impact of bushfires in Australia. These pieces incorporate Indigenous lore and knowledge about fire management, making them a testament to the richness of local traditions and their relevance in contemporary environmental discourse.

Dampland: A Deep Dive into Indigenous Perspective

Another highlight of the exhibition is a collaborative audiovisual piece Dampland by Koreng Wudjari and Noongar woman Cass Lynch, and artist Mei Swan Lim. Through their work, they explore the last ice age, rising sea levels, and the deep memories of climate change from an Indigenous perspective. This piece serves as a reminder of the profound wisdom and knowledge of our ancestors, which have the potential to guide us through these challenging times.

Linking Local Actions to Global Climate Impacts

The exhibition's curator, Glenn Iseger Pilkington, underscores the importance of featuring narratives from First Peoples and settler artists who collaborate with First Peoples. This approach emphasizes the interconnectedness of communities across the globe and draws a clear link between local actions and their far-reaching impacts on the global climate.

Polarity: Fire & Ice is more than an exhibition; it's a call to action and a poignant reminder of the urgent need for climate action. As we stand at a critical juncture in our fight against climate change, this exhibition urges us to remember that every action counts, and that it is never too late to make a difference.