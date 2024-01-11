en English
Australia

Point Hacking: The Moth Family’s Strategy to Soar in Business Class Without Paying a Penny

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Point Hacking: The Moth Family’s Strategy to Soar in Business Class Without Paying a Penny

Soaring through the sky in the luxurious confines of a business class cabin is a dream for many, but a reality for a few. However, the ‘Moth Family’, led by the ingenious Jimmy Mitchell, has cracked this code without shelling out hefty sums for tickets. Their secret weapon? A strategy known as ‘point hacking’.

Decoding Point Hacking

Point hacking is a method aimed at leveraging the lucrative offers provided by credit card companies. These companies offer substantial points as rewards for spending a certain limit. For instance, a company might offer 100,000 points for spending a $3,000 limit. These points can then be redeemed for coveted business class tickets. To put it in perspective, the accumulated points could translate into a business class ticket from Perth to Los Angeles.

Win-Win for All

According to Mitchell, most people enjoying the luxury of business class cabins are likely using points rather than shelling out cash. The credit card companies, in turn, benefit from the majority of people who fail to pay off their credit cards on time. The interest garnered from these late payments offsets the cost of the points system. It’s a system that’s as much about smart strategy as it is about spending.

Online Resources for Point Hacking

Mitchell mentions that there are several online resources, including specific websites and Reddit subgroups, dedicated to compiling information about these credit card offers. These online platforms provide a wealth of information for potential point hackers, making the process more accessible for those willing to learn.

The question that arises, however, is whether point hacking could potentially raise red flags with credit card companies or damage one’s credit score. Mitchell downplays these concerns, emphasizing the relative handful of people who successfully exploit the points system compared to those who incur debt. Point hacking, thus, remains a viable and clever strategy to enjoy the high life without the high cost.

Australia Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

