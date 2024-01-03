en English
Australia

PNG’s MRA Announces Upcoming Contract for Wafi-Golpu Resource Project

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
PNG’s MRA Announces Upcoming Contract for Wafi-Golpu Resource Project

The Papua New Guinea Resources & Energy Investment Conference, held in Sydney, Australia, recently hosted an announcement of significance for the mineral industry in Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) of PNG declared that the Mining Development Contract for the Wafi-Golpu resource project in Morobe Province is anticipated to be signed in the first quarter of the year. This project, projected to be the first block-cave underground mine for bulk mining in PNG, is a significant investment, entailing a total capital expenditure (CAPEX) of US$5.8 billion. An additional US$2.8 billion is also required to reach commercial production.

Wafi-Golpu: An Asset of Gold and Copper

The Wafi-Golpu project is expected to yield a whopping 19 million ounces of gold and 8.6 million tons of copper, averaging 200,000 ounces of gold and 200,000 to 300,000 tons of copper per year. This project, given the green light with the issuance of the Environment Permit on December 18, 2020, is a beacon of hope for PNG’s economic growth and poverty reduction. The development of this project is a part of the broader anticipation for exciting times ahead for PNG as it expects other significant resource projects to come online.

Liatam Mining’s Increased Stake in Novo Resources

In related news, Liatam Mining announced an investment of A$1.8m ($1.2m) in Novo Resources to increase its stake in the company from 3% to 6%. This investment, which involved acquiring an additional 9,000,000 common shares at A$0.20 per share, is expected to bolster Novo’s focus on key gold targets and aid the advancement of its exploration activities across its gold projects in Pilbara and Victoria throughout 2024.

Addressing Poverty in PNG

Despite the promising outlook for the resource sector, PNG continues to struggle with high poverty rates. Approximately 40% of the population lives below the national poverty line, a situation exacerbated by issues such as economic instability, inadequate social services and infrastructure, land tenure issues, limited access to credit, and corruption. Addressing poverty in PNG requires sustainable economic development, investment in essential infrastructure, targeted social interventions, international partnerships, and responsible resource extraction.

As the MRA’s managing director, Jerry Garry, correctly pointed out, the mining industry faces general challenges that need to be addressed. With the signing of the Mining Development Contract for the Wafi-Golpu project, PNG is expected to take a step closer to leveraging its rich natural resources for long-term economic growth and poverty reduction.

Australia Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

