en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Plus Architecture’s Innovative Approach to South East Queensland’s Housing Challenge

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Plus Architecture’s Innovative Approach to South East Queensland’s Housing Challenge

As the clock ticks towards 2046, South East Queensland braces itself for a significant demographic explosion, with projections indicating a surge to six million residents. This population boom necessitates the construction of nearly 864,000 new homes, a formidable challenge that Plus Architecture, along with industry partners, is eager to tackle.

Reimagining Residential Development

In response to this impending growth, Plus Architecture is championing a paradigm shift in residential development. The firm underlines the unsustainability of traditional low-density, single-storey homes, advocating instead for a transition towards medium-density housing nestled within inner-city areas. This innovative approach is designed to accommodate the shifting demographics, fluctuating household sizes, and evolving lifestyle trends of the area. More importantly, it aims to avert the pitfalls of urban sprawl, thus preserving the region’s natural landscapes.

Introducing Ascot Row and Capri Villas

To illustrate this vision, Plus Architecture has brought to life two medium-density townhouse projects: Ascot Row in Brisbane and Capri Villas on the Gold Coast. These developments serve as tangible manifestations of modern housing solutions, catering to the current demands for convenience, access to amenities, and communal spaces. Each project is meticulously tailored to suit a diverse spectrum of buyers, embracing young professionals, families, and downsizers alike.

Addressing the ‘Missing Middle’

At the heart of Plus Architecture’s strategy is a mission to fill the ‘missing middle’ in urban housing. By offering more affordable and suitable housing options, the firm enables residents to remain ensconced within their local communities. In addition to providing downsizing opportunities for empty nesters, these designs respect local heritage and enhance community living, striking a balance between innovative architecture and the familiar comfort of home.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
It’s a region known for its stern alcohol rules, one of the strictest in the nation of Australia. Yet, surprisingly, the Gascoyne region’s Banned Drinkers Register lists a mere 14 individuals. This register, part of a broader strategy to combat alcohol-related issues, was implemented in May of the previous year in the locales of Gascoyne
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
8 mins ago
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
11 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
7 mins ago
Sydney's Chinatown Rejuvenates: A Tale of Resurgence Amid the Pandemic
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
8 mins ago
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
8 mins ago
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
3 mins
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
4 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
4 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
4 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
4 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
5 mins
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
7 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
8 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
10 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app