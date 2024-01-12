Plus Architecture’s Innovative Approach to South East Queensland’s Housing Challenge

As the clock ticks towards 2046, South East Queensland braces itself for a significant demographic explosion, with projections indicating a surge to six million residents. This population boom necessitates the construction of nearly 864,000 new homes, a formidable challenge that Plus Architecture, along with industry partners, is eager to tackle.

Reimagining Residential Development

In response to this impending growth, Plus Architecture is championing a paradigm shift in residential development. The firm underlines the unsustainability of traditional low-density, single-storey homes, advocating instead for a transition towards medium-density housing nestled within inner-city areas. This innovative approach is designed to accommodate the shifting demographics, fluctuating household sizes, and evolving lifestyle trends of the area. More importantly, it aims to avert the pitfalls of urban sprawl, thus preserving the region’s natural landscapes.

Introducing Ascot Row and Capri Villas

To illustrate this vision, Plus Architecture has brought to life two medium-density townhouse projects: Ascot Row in Brisbane and Capri Villas on the Gold Coast. These developments serve as tangible manifestations of modern housing solutions, catering to the current demands for convenience, access to amenities, and communal spaces. Each project is meticulously tailored to suit a diverse spectrum of buyers, embracing young professionals, families, and downsizers alike.

Addressing the ‘Missing Middle’

At the heart of Plus Architecture’s strategy is a mission to fill the ‘missing middle’ in urban housing. By offering more affordable and suitable housing options, the firm enables residents to remain ensconced within their local communities. In addition to providing downsizing opportunities for empty nesters, these designs respect local heritage and enhance community living, striking a balance between innovative architecture and the familiar comfort of home.