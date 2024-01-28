Plant-Based Leather Start-Up Alt. Leather Raises $1.1 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Funding Round

Alt. Leather, a Melbourne-based start-up, has made strides in the realm of sustainable fashion by raising $1.1 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment came from multiple sources, most noteworthy among them being Wollemi Capital Group, owned by the family of Robyn Denholm, chairman of Tesla. LaunchVic's Alice Anderson Fund, Startmate, The Austin Group, and several strategic angel investors also contributed to the funding. Initially aiming to raise $750,000, the start-up increased its target due to high investor interest. The funding round kicked off in October and wrapped up by Christmas.
Plant-Based Leather: A Sustainable Alternative
In an era where environmental consciousness is a significant concern, Alt. Leather aims to address the issues posed by animal and synthetic leathers. The start-up has developed Australia's first 100% plant-based leather, leveraging waste streams and regenerative plant derivatives. This initiative comes at a time when major brands worldwide are actively seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional leather.
Investment Allocations and Future Prospects
The funds raised in the recent round will be channelled towards several significant aspects of the start-up's operations. These include filing a provisional patent, initiating small-scale sample production with Australian brands, and gaining access to advanced equipment and student researchers at universities.
Other Investments by Wollemi Capital
In related news, Wollemi Capital Group, led by Victoria Denholm, also made a noteworthy investment in Threadicated, a personal styling service. This investment was reported by the Australian Financial Review, thereby highlighting the group's active role in backing promising start-ups.