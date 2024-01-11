en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests

In a recent study published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, it was suggested that following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet could be linked to a 39% lower chance of contracting COVID-19. The study involved 702 adult participants and found a lower risk of infection among plant-based diet followers compared to omnivores.

Crucial Findings

Researchers discovered that individuals adhering to a plant-based diet had a lower likelihood of contracting COVID-19. They were also less likely to experience severe symptoms compared to omnivores. The researchers attribute these protective effects to specific nutrients found in plant-based diets, such as antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols, which have known immune-boosting properties and direct antiviral effects.

The Implication of Dietary Choices

The findings contribute to an increasing body of evidence suggesting that dietary choices can significantly impact health outcomes. The research emphasizes the potential protective effects of a diet rich in vegetables, legumes, and nuts against COVID-19. But it also acknowledges the need for more rigorous investigation before firm conclusions can be drawn.

Caution and Further Investigation

Despite the promising findings, experts caution that it is premature to conclude that plant-based diets have a preventative role in COVID-19 infection. Highlighting potential nutrient limitations in plant-based diets and the importance of more robust research, the experts suggest that further rigorous study is required to draw firm conclusions.

In this continually evolving pandemic, it is crucial to explore all potential means of reducing the risk and severity of COVID-19 infection. The exploration of dietary choices and their impact on infection rates adds a new dimension to our understanding of the disease and our fight against it.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
A fatal confrontation at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales, led to the death of a man identified as Alexander Stuart Pinnock. The incident occurred when Pinnock, during a consultation, brandished a firearm, prompting a swift and lethal response from the police. A Disguised Past Pinnock, 34, had a history of impersonating a
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
22 mins ago
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
51 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
7 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
The Fate of Century-Old Trees and an Intriguing Waterfront Property
14 mins ago
The Fate of Century-Old Trees and an Intriguing Waterfront Property
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
19 mins ago
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
2 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
3 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
4 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
11 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
11 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
12 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
12 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app