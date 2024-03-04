Pivot Support Services Faces Closure: Albany Community Hub's Funding Crisis

Amid a dire funding shortfall, Pivot Support Services has announced plans to shut down its Albany Community Hub by September 30, unless it can secure the necessary financial support to maintain operations. This decision, as disclosed by Pivot chair Marcelle Cannon in a statement to local and state officials, stems from unsustainable operational costs and the risk of insolvency.

Financial Strain and Community Impact

The Community Hub, self-funded since 2018 with an annual operational cost of $130,000, is at a crossroads. Its closure would significantly impact Albany's vulnerable populations, including the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, by limiting access to crucial services. Despite considering an earlier closure, Pivot's board has extended operations until the end of September, aiming to provide continued support through the challenging winter months.

Service Success and Funding Appeal

Since its inception, the Community Hub has aided over 2200 clients, highlighting its vital role in the community. Despite a proposal for a Great Southern community hub and positive political feedback, necessary funding has not been secured. Pivot CEO Ian Neil emphasizes the hub's preventative impact on crises and the growing demand for its services, underscoring the need for financial support to sustain operations.

Future Prospects and Government Engagement

With the looming closure, Pivot is advocating for funding commitments to avoid discontinuing services. The State Government, through a Department of Communities spokesman, notes that while no formal funding application has been received from Pivot, it remains open to engagement. Over $1.6 million has been allocated to homeless services in the Great Southern region this financial year, indicating ongoing support for community services.

As Pivot Support Services stands at a crossroads, the potential closure of its Albany Community Hub underscores the broader challenges faced by community service organizations in securing sustainable funding. The situation calls for a collective effort from government, stakeholders, and the community to ensure the continuation of essential services for the most vulnerable.