Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) continues to witness Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) as the most shorted stock, predominantly among lithium stocks. Short sellers are laying their bets on resource companies dealing with lithium, expecting lucrative returns from a future dip in the stock price. A slump in electric vehicle demand coupled with a surplus of Chinese inventory has led to a decline in lithium prices, causing the Benchmark Minerals’ lithium price index to plummet by nearly 78% in 2023.

The Most Shorted Lithium Stocks

Other lithium companies including Core Lithium, Syrah Resources, Sayona Mining, and Liontown Resources find themselves in the list of the most shorted stocks on the ASX. Core Lithium Ltd(ASX: CXO) was the worst performer on the ASX 200 index last year, with a staggering 75% decline. The company’s shares took a significant hit owing to its lofty valuation, falling lithium prices, a highly dilutive capital raising, weaker than expected production guidance, and the forecast of a lithium surplus for the upcoming years.

Outlook for Lithium Prices

Despite the recent downturn, lithium expert Joe Lowry projects a potential surge in lithium prices sometime in 2024. This resurgence is expected as the market finds its equilibrium and inventories in China are replenished.

Other Resource Stocks Being Shorted

Besides lithium companies, other resource stocks such as Genesis Minerals, Deep Yellow, and Peninsula Energy are also being targeted by short sellers, even though uranium prices are on an upward trend. Flight Centre has experienced a reprieve as its short position has improved, thus not being the most shorted stock on the ASX anymore. Other consumer discretionary and health stocks continue to be in the crosshairs of short sellers due to macroeconomic factors such as higher interest rates and escalating cost of living pressures.