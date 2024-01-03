en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) continues to witness Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) as the most shorted stock, predominantly among lithium stocks. Short sellers are laying their bets on resource companies dealing with lithium, expecting lucrative returns from a future dip in the stock price. A slump in electric vehicle demand coupled with a surplus of Chinese inventory has led to a decline in lithium prices, causing the Benchmark Minerals’ lithium price index to plummet by nearly 78% in 2023.

The Most Shorted Lithium Stocks

Other lithium companies including Core Lithium, Syrah Resources, Sayona Mining, and Liontown Resources find themselves in the list of the most shorted stocks on the ASX. Core Lithium Ltd(ASX: CXO) was the worst performer on the ASX 200 index last year, with a staggering 75% decline. The company’s shares took a significant hit owing to its lofty valuation, falling lithium prices, a highly dilutive capital raising, weaker than expected production guidance, and the forecast of a lithium surplus for the upcoming years.

Outlook for Lithium Prices

Despite the recent downturn, lithium expert Joe Lowry projects a potential surge in lithium prices sometime in 2024. This resurgence is expected as the market finds its equilibrium and inventories in China are replenished.

Other Resource Stocks Being Shorted

Besides lithium companies, other resource stocks such as Genesis Minerals, Deep Yellow, and Peninsula Energy are also being targeted by short sellers, even though uranium prices are on an upward trend. Flight Centre has experienced a reprieve as its short position has improved, thus not being the most shorted stock on the ASX anymore. Other consumer discretionary and health stocks continue to be in the crosshairs of short sellers due to macroeconomic factors such as higher interest rates and escalating cost of living pressures.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals
A recent study conducted in Australia has unveiled that individuals believe they would need to earn nearly $350,000 annually to feel rich. This finding is striking when considering that this figure is almost five times the average national income of $72,753. The Aspirational Salary The Finder survey, which involved 1032 Australians, indicated that the average
Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
12 mins ago
MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages
Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals
18 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
11 mins ago
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
11 mins ago
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
12 mins ago
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
Latest Headlines
World News
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
12 seconds
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
42 seconds
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
1 min
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
1 min
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
40 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app