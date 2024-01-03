en English
Australia

Phillip Cassell Resigns as Shire of Halls Creek CEO Amid Misconduct Allegations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Phillip Cassell Resigns as Shire of Halls Creek CEO Amid Misconduct Allegations

On December 13, former chief executive of the Shire of Halls Creek in Western Australia, Phillip Cassell, tendered his resignation in the wake of misconduct allegations raised against him during a council meeting. The details of these allegations, discussed in a closed-door session, remain undisclosed, leading to Cassell’s suspension pending an internal investigation.

Unveiling the Resignation

Expressing his discontent over the lack of transparency and clarity surrounding the accusations, Cassell criticized the council for disregarding the tough financial decisions that were needed to be made. It was during his tenure that the Shire of Halls Creek witnessed the initiation of several projects. These included the construction of a skate park and BMX track, a creative overhaul of the main street, and a proposal to build 35 culturally suitable houses to cater to the increasing demand for housing.

Legacy Amid Controversy

In spite of his resignation, Cassell proudly asserted that he left the shire debt-free, a significant turnaround from the financial instability the council was grappling with before his appointment. However, the fate of the projects he spearheaded remains uncertain following his departure. The council has yet to comment on the situation or provide insights into the progress of these initiatives.

Official Intervention

The WA Minister for Local Government, Hannah Beazley, has acknowledged the issue, and the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries is currently handling the case. However, in alignment with the protocol to maintain the confidentiality of ongoing investigations, no further details have been released. The Shire’s acting chief executive, Musa Mano, and Shire President Malcolm Edwards, have remained silent on the matter.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

