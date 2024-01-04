Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community

In the heart of the farming community of Dardanup, Western Australia, the name Peter Hayward Rose resonates with respect and admiration. This esteemed figure, who passed away on October 28, 2023, just shy of his 100th birthday, was a beacon of dedication and innovation in agriculture, a public servant, and a benefactor. His life journey, from his birth in Bunbury on May 27, 1924, to his last days, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to farming, community, and family.

A Fertile Ground for Growth

From his early years, Peter was deeply rooted in farming. Raised at Edgehill, Roelands, he was born into a family involved in potato farming, lucerne cultivation, and dairy farming. His academic brilliance, evident in his schooling at Roelands School and Bunbury Senior High School, was a precursor to his later achievements. At 18, he enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force, serving as a navigator during World War II, before returning to his first love: farming.

Planting Seeds of Innovation

Alongside his brothers, Peter broadened the scope of their agricultural ventures, pioneering the use of irrigation in the Myalup region. They expanded their land holdings, delved into potato and lucerne production, sheep breeding, and the certified seed industry. His profound influence on farming was also highlighted by his roles on the Potato Marketing Board and as a member of the local Potato Growers Association. A Nuffield Scholarship awarded in 1965 gave him the opportunity to study farming practices abroad, further refining his agricultural approach.

A Life of Service and Philanthropy

Peter’s dedication extended beyond his fields. As a councillor for the Shire of Dardanup for 27 years, and president of the Brunswick Agricultural Society, he impacted policies and local decision-making. His contributions to the Royal Agricultural Society of WA earned him a life membership. His philanthropy, manifesting in educational scholarships for Indigenous students and support for local organizations, further solidified his legacy. Peter’s life was not solely dedicated to agriculture and community service; he was a family man, survived by three daughters, two sisters, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His life and work remain a beacon for the agricultural community and beyond.