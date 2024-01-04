en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community

In the heart of the farming community of Dardanup, Western Australia, the name Peter Hayward Rose resonates with respect and admiration. This esteemed figure, who passed away on October 28, 2023, just shy of his 100th birthday, was a beacon of dedication and innovation in agriculture, a public servant, and a benefactor. His life journey, from his birth in Bunbury on May 27, 1924, to his last days, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to farming, community, and family.

A Fertile Ground for Growth

From his early years, Peter was deeply rooted in farming. Raised at Edgehill, Roelands, he was born into a family involved in potato farming, lucerne cultivation, and dairy farming. His academic brilliance, evident in his schooling at Roelands School and Bunbury Senior High School, was a precursor to his later achievements. At 18, he enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force, serving as a navigator during World War II, before returning to his first love: farming.

Planting Seeds of Innovation

Alongside his brothers, Peter broadened the scope of their agricultural ventures, pioneering the use of irrigation in the Myalup region. They expanded their land holdings, delved into potato and lucerne production, sheep breeding, and the certified seed industry. His profound influence on farming was also highlighted by his roles on the Potato Marketing Board and as a member of the local Potato Growers Association. A Nuffield Scholarship awarded in 1965 gave him the opportunity to study farming practices abroad, further refining his agricultural approach.

A Life of Service and Philanthropy

Peter’s dedication extended beyond his fields. As a councillor for the Shire of Dardanup for 27 years, and president of the Brunswick Agricultural Society, he impacted policies and local decision-making. His contributions to the Royal Agricultural Society of WA earned him a life membership. His philanthropy, manifesting in educational scholarships for Indigenous students and support for local organizations, further solidified his legacy. Peter’s life was not solely dedicated to agriculture and community service; he was a family man, survived by three daughters, two sisters, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His life and work remain a beacon for the agricultural community and beyond.

0
Agriculture Australia Obituary
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
On the cusp of the tranquil Blue Mountains, Lake Wallace at Wallerawang, a cherished retreat for fishing and camping enthusiasts, has been closed until further notice. This decision follows the discovery of a substantial number of dead redfin, also known as European perch, an invasive species that has colonized Australian waterways. Lithgow City Council has
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
8 mins ago
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
11 mins ago
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
4 mins ago
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
6 mins ago
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
6 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
12 seconds
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
14 seconds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
21 seconds
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
36 seconds
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
37 seconds
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
38 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
1 min
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
2 mins
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app