Pet Allergies: A Growing Global Concern

It is a growing global concern, the surge in pet allergies, now affecting approximately one in five Australians. The range of these allergic reactions is broad, varying from mild symptoms, such as sneezing, to severe ones, such as anaphylaxis. The severity of the allergy often dictates the approach to its management, says John Upham, a leading voice from the Lung and Allergy Research Centre at the University of Queensland.

Identifying the Culprit

Allergy testing plays a crucial role in confirming whether pet dander is the primary cause of the allergy. However, the best solution is to avoid pets completely. But, for the pet enthusiasts who can’t bear the thought of a life devoid of their furry companions, minimising exposure is the next best alternative. This can involve measures such as keeping pets out of the bedroom and ensuring frequent hand washing after contact.

Widespread Dander, Passive Exposure, and Sensitization

However, the challenge lies in the fact that pet dander can be widespread, leading to passive exposure and sensitization. Interestingly, recent research suggests that early exposure to pets might reduce the risk of developing allergies. This is corroborated by a Swedish study, which found that children living in homes with multiple pets had a lower rate of allergies.

Treatment Options and Precautionary Measures

Immunotherapy presents a long-term treatment option, and while antihistamines can manage symptoms, they do not treat the root of the issue, which lies within the immune system. Sarah Zito, from the RSPCA, emphasises the importance of performing due diligence before adopting a pet. This is to ensure that no family allergies will obstruct the provision of proper care for the pet. Hypoallergenic breeds may be considered, but it’s crucial to remember that there’s no guarantee of avoiding allergies, even with these breeds, upon prolonged exposure.