Perth's South Sees Unprecedented Housing Boom: Investment Surge Fuels 25% Growth

Perth's housing market is witnessing a remarkable surge, especially in the southern suburbs, where property values have skyrocketed by more than 25% within a year. This growth is fueled by an influx of property investors who now control over a third of Western Australia's mortgage market, pouring close to $1 billion into the sector in just one month. CoreLogic's head of research for Australia, Eliza Owen, highlights this exceptional investor activity as a key driver behind the southern suburbs' record-breaking performance.

Investor Influx and Affordable Prices

January saw property investors borrow more than $970 million, a figure nearly double the decade's average, attracted by the southern suburbs' relatively low property values. Despite significant increases in home values, Perth remains more affordable than other capital cities, with Eliza Owen noting a 56% increase in home values since March 2020 yet still cheaper compared to the east coast markets. This affordability, combined with the investor surge, is pushing the housing growth to aggressive levels, with no immediate signs of slowing down.

Top Performing Suburbs and Rent Increases

Suburbs like Armadale, Gosnells, and Rockingham are leading the growth, with Armadale topping the chart at a 28% annual increase. This growth is not limited to property values; rents across Perth have also seen a significant hike, with a 13% increase for houses and a 15.9% jump for units. The average rental yield in the city now stands at 4.6%, making it an attractive market for investors. Sydney-based buyer's agent Lakhwinder Singh points out that a significant portion of his clientele is now investing in Perth, drawn by the affordable property prices and the promising rental incomes.

Future Prospects and Market Dynamics

With strong international and interstate investment coupled with a major housing shortage, Perth's property market is undergoing a dramatic transformation. The southern suburbs, in particular, are benefiting from this boom, thanks to their cheaper prices compared to the city's median household value. The defense contracts near Garden Island naval base are further boosting investor interest, promising new job creation and sustained growth. Eliza Owen suggests that the current trend of high growth rates is closely linked to the affordability of these markets, indicating a continued upward trajectory for Perth's housing market.