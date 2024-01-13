en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Perth’s Severe Heatwave Triggers Fires, Causes Disruption

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Perth’s Severe Heatwave Triggers Fires, Causes Disruption

Perth, the sun-soaked capital of Western Australia, was gripped by an intense heatwave on Saturday. The mercury soared past the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time since 2022, etching a sizzling record in the city’s annals. The Perth Airport, serving as a stark thermometer, noted a sweltering 41.3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, a testament to the severity of the heatwave that began on Thursday.

Heat Triggers Fire Emergencies

The scorching heat, coupled with strong winds, sparked off fire emergencies. Notably, a rapid blaze engulfed the town of Chittering, a picturesque locale now under siege from the flames. Approximately 200 steadfast firefighters, reinforced by aerial support, fought the raging infernos in Lower Chittering, Bindoon, and Bambun. Emergency warnings, the siren calls of imminent danger, were sounded for these areas, stirring up a sense of urgency and fear.

Evacuation Efforts and Public Response

Bindoon Town Hall, a communal landmark, was swiftly transformed into an evacuation center, offering sanctuary to residents displaced by the fires. The harsh weather conditions, however, did not deter the spirit of cricket enthusiasts. A match between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium drew fans, despite the blistering heat. Among them, 16-year-old Kirra Francis experienced a heat-induced fainting episode on a packed train en route to the stadium but rallied and continued to the game. Spectators utilized a host of cooling strategies, including cooler bags equipped with frozen water bottles and damp towels, to combat the oppressive heat.

Seeking Relief and Warnings Issued

Others sought respite at the beach, with locations like Cottesloe becoming a haven for those seeking to cool off. The Bureau of Meteorology, the sentinel of weather patterns, issued a severe heatwave warning for a large swath of Western Australia. The city’s ordeal under the sun is expected to continue until Wednesday, as a slow-moving trough funnels hot air from the north, turning Perth into a furnace.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Monsoonal Trough Disrupts Far North Queensland: Road Closures and Water Restrictions Imposed
Far North Queensland is currently in the throes of a significant monsoonal trough that is moving across the state. This weather phenomenon is causing heavy rainfall and affecting communities from the Cape York Peninsula down to the tropical coast. The severity of the weather conditions has led to an array of road closures, making transportation
Monsoonal Trough Disrupts Far North Queensland: Road Closures and Water Restrictions Imposed
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
14 mins ago
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
Andrew O'Keefe Spotted in Sydney Amid Legal Troubles
17 mins ago
Andrew O'Keefe Spotted in Sydney Amid Legal Troubles
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
4 mins ago
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Securing Heritage Protection: Victoria’s Lake Tyrell and the 1800s Smoked Bark Etching
4 mins ago
Securing Heritage Protection: Victoria’s Lake Tyrell and the 1800s Smoked Bark Etching
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
6 mins ago
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Asia in Turmoil: India's Onion Export Restrictions, Protests in Pakistan, and Unrest in Papua New Guinea
28 seconds
Asia in Turmoil: India's Onion Export Restrictions, Protests in Pakistan, and Unrest in Papua New Guinea
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
2 mins
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
3 mins
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
4 mins
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
5 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
6 mins
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
6 mins
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
7 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
7 mins
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
13 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app