Australia

Perth’s Mary Street Bakery Bids Farewell to Claremont Store

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Perth's Mary Street Bakery Bids Farewell to Claremont Store

Perth’s beloved Mary Street Bakery has bid farewell to one of its outlets. The Claremont store, barely three years old, has ceased operations, leaving loyal customers and admirers stunned. The unsuspecting patrons were met with a notice on the bakery’s door, explaining the cessation and directing them towards other operational branches.

Business Model Mismatch

The bakery chain’s owner, Paul Aron, cited a misalignment with their business model as the cause of the store’s closure. “The Claremont store just didn’t fit our business model,” Aron said, acknowledging the gravity of the decision. He expressed remorse over the disappointment this might cause their steadfast customers. The Claremont outlet’s future is still under revision, raising the potential of a new store in its place.

Decade-Old Legacy

Mary Street Bakery, renowned for its doughnuts and all-day brunch menu, embarked on its journey over a decade ago with its Highgate store. Since then, it has flourished, expanding its footprint across Perth with several outlets. Despite the recent setback in Claremont, the chain remains resilient, with its other five stores continuing operations. For Claremont’s regulars, the City Beach store presents itself as the nearest alternative.

Customer Sentiments

The closure has sparked a wave of disappointment among customers, who took to social media to express their dismay. The Claremont store’s unique ambiance and its staff were notably missed, further amplifying the sadness surrounding its closure.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

