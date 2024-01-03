Perth Wildfire: Residents Evacuate as Fire Spreads Rapidly

Residents in Champion Lakes and Seville Grove, located in the south-eastern suburbs of Perth, have been urged to evacuate as a rapidly spreading wildfire poses a serious threat to lives and homes. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a watch and act alert for areas enclosed by Tonkin Highway, Champion Drive, Seville Drive, and Armadale Road. The alert was raised shortly before 4 pm on Wednesday, following the breakout of the fire near the intersection of Ranford Road and Lake Road after 3 pm, which is now advancing westward.

Escalating Wildfire: Emergency Services on High Alert

As the wildfire burns uncontrollably on the outskirts of Perth, emergency services are on high alert, anticipating shifts in the fire’s behavior that could exacerbate the situation. Two homes have been destroyed, and two people have sustained injuries in the east suburb of Parkerville, evidencing the wildfire’s destructive impact.

Fire-Wise Plants: A Protective Measure

In light of the escalating wildfire situation, residents in the East Gippsland town of Nungurner are taking proactive steps to protect their homes and businesses. They are planting fire-wise or low flammability plants, including indigenous species like seaberry saltbush, Gippsland grey box, and the Queensland bottle tree. These fire-wise plants not only slow down bushfires but also contribute to biodiversity protection. The Far East Gippsland Landcare Network, in collaboration with the Moogji Aboriginal nursery, is working to propagate native seeds lost in the Black Summer bushfires.

Arson Attacks: A Cause for Concern

While emergency services grapple with the wildfire, police are investigating multiple suspicious fires that have burned perilously close to a caravan park, instilling fear in the community. With concerns of a serial arsonist looming large, residents are on edge, fearing another potential attack.

