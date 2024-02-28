Perth WA Wildlife Centre Faces Financial Crisis Amid Surge in Animal Admissions

WA Wildlife, a leading wildlife rehabilitation centre in Perth, has been grappling with an unprecedented surge in admissions of injured and sick animals over the past two years, leading to a severe financial strain. Dean Huxley, the Director of Operations at WA Wildlife, traces the increase in cases to escalating bushfires, urban expansion, and a rise in wildlife diseases. The situation has pushed the centre to its limits, affecting the mental well-being of its staff and volunteers and prompting an urgent public appeal for financial support.

Unprecedented Challenges

The past two years have proven to be the most challenging in the history of WA Wildlife, with the centre experiencing almost double its usual admission rate. Factors contributing to this increase include more frequent and severe bushfires, urban sprawl encroaching on natural habitats, and prevalent diseases among local wildlife populations. Notably, nearly 1000 seabirds and waterbirds are admitted annually due to entanglements in fishing lines, along with numerous cases of bobtails suffering from the flu. These incidents have placed a significant financial burden on the centre, highlighting the need for immediate support.

Financial Strain and Community Response

In response to the financial crisis, WA Wildlife launched an emergency funding appeal, which successfully raised over $40,000. This fundraising effort underscores the community's commitment to supporting wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. However, the financial challenges are far from over. A recent example includes the rehabilitation of 55 pelicans affected by an oil spill, costing the centre $30,000, a sum which they struggled to cover due to the unidentified source of the oil and, consequently, the lack of external funding.

Impact of Natural Disasters

The recent bushfire near Bibra Lake posed a significant threat to WA Wildlife, leading to an evacuation warning for the centre and its inhabitants. Post-fire assessments have revealed a grim reality, with only deceased animals found in the aftermath, underscoring the devastating impact of such natural disasters on wildlife. This incident, among others, illustrates the critical role of wildlife rehabilitation centres and the urgent need for ongoing support to ensure their operation and the well-being of local wildlife populations.