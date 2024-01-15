Perth Shines with Record-Breaking Spending and Anticipated WWE Event

In a shimmering display of economic vitality, the central business district (CBD) of Perth, Western Australia, witnessed a record-breaking spending spree in December, with expenditures surging to a staggering $400 million.

This commercial renaissance coincided with the festive season, luring over one million individuals to the city’s retail epicenter.

Perth’s Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, proudly relayed these figures, asserting that on a per capita basis, Perth has emerged as the nation’s leading capital city in terms of trading and visitor numbers during this period.

This economic accomplishment carries substantial significance for the city, indicating a vibrant and potentially burgeoning urban center.