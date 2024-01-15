en English
Perth Shines with Record-Breaking Spending and Anticipated WWE Event

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Perth Shines with Record-Breaking Spending and Anticipated WWE Event

In a shimmering display of economic vitality, the central business district (CBD) of Perth, Western Australia, witnessed a record-breaking spending spree in December, with expenditures surging to a staggering $400 million.

This commercial renaissance coincided with the festive season, luring over one million individuals to the city’s retail epicenter.

Perth’s Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, proudly relayed these figures, asserting that on a per capita basis, Perth has emerged as the nation’s leading capital city in terms of trading and visitor numbers during this period.

This economic accomplishment carries substantial significance for the city, indicating a vibrant and potentially burgeoning urban center.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

