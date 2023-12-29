Perth Motorists Paid Lowest Petrol Prices in Australia in 2023

In a year of escalating petrol prices, Perth motorists found solace in a surprising fact: despite facing record prices, they were paying the least compared to the rest of Australia. According to the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA), the average cost for regular unleaded petrol in Perth in 2023 was 183.9 cents per liter, the lowest among all Australian capitals.

Australia’s Petrol Price Rollercoaster

Throughout 2023, volatile global oil prices and record petrol prices contributed to Australia’s inflation crisis and rising interest rates. In September, the country witnessed the highest petrol prices on record. However, the NRMA now anticipates price relief due to sustained production cuts and downward pressure on prices.

Differing Costs Across the Country

The NRMA’s 2023 data reveals stark differences in petrol costs across Australia’s cities. While Brisbane had the most expensive petrol, averaging $1.93 per liter, Canberra, Hobart, and Melbourne trailed not far behind. Meanwhile, Perth offered the cheapest fuel at $1.83 per liter, with Adelaide coming in second.

Impact on Australian Families and Economy

The report highlighted the significant strain these price fluctuations put on Australian family budgets and the broader economy. Brisbane’s prices soared by 21.7%, and Adelaide’s escalated by almost 26% from the previous year. The war in Ukraine further exacerbated the crisis, triggering a sharp increase in fuel prices compared to 2021.

Peter Khoury, the NRMA spokesperson, emphasized the importance of transparency in fuel pricing. He applauded the implementation of real-time data reforms across the country, designed to spur competition among service stations and provide some relief to financially stressed Australian families and businesses.

In conclusion, the year 2023 may have been a challenging year for Australian motorists, but for those in Perth, it could have been worse.