Australia

Perth Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Deng Kiir Dau, a 34-year-old Perth resident, has pleaded not guilty to four charges tied to drug trafficking and possession at the Kalgoorlie Magistrate’s Court. Dau, hailing from Balga, and his 43-year-old co-accused, Rose Omozee Drew from Clarkson, were apprehended at the Eucla border checkpoint in Western Australia on July 4. The duo allegedly attempted to smuggle 2.2 kilograms of methylamphetamine and 1.4 kilograms of cocaine into the state, hideaway beneath the driver’s seat of a car driven from Melbourne to Western Australia.

Hidden Drug and Subsequent Charges

Following their arrest, a subsequent laboratory test unearthed traces of heroin, leading to an additional charge of possession of prohibited drugs with intent to sell or supply. Despite previous admissions to the police, where Dau reportedly claimed the drugs were his and intended for sale, he’s now contesting these statements.

Legal Strategies

His legal team is preparing an argument asserting he was denied access to a lawyer during the police interview. Dau is currently out on extended bail and is slated for a trial listing hearing on May 15 in the Kalgoorlie District Court. Meanwhile, Drew, his co-accused, has also pleaded not guilty. She asserts that she was merely a passenger and unaware of the drugs’ presence.

Upcoming Court Appearances

She has been granted bail and will appear in court on March 20 for her commitment to stand trial. The unfolding events surrounding this case underscore the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Australia, reminding us of the intricate layers of law, justice, and societal interplay.

Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

