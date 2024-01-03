en English
Australia

Perth Man Denies Involvement in Suspected Drug Deal, Publication Offers Subscriber Benefits

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 pm EST
Perth Man Denies Involvement in Suspected Drug Deal, Publication Offers Subscriber Benefits

A charged individual in Perth, Taylor Michael Gorzkos, has publicly refuted any association with an incident that took place on December 4, 2023. The event in question resulted in a considerable sum of money being dispersed across the Mitchell Freeway, in what is suspected to be a failed drug deal. Gorzkos made his statement of denial outside the Joondalup Magistrates Court on Wednesday, asserting ignorance about how the money ended up on the roadway.

Charges Amid Denials

Despite Gorzkos’ denial, he faces charges in relation to the incident. The event, which has caught the attention of both local authorities and the public, saw tens of thousands of dollars scattered along the Mitchell Freeway. The circumstances leading to the cash spill remain unclear and the charges against Gorzkos are based on ongoing investigations.

Australia Business Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

