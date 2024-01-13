Perth Man Charged with 17 Offences After High-Speed Chase and Shootout

In Western Australia, a 36-year-old man from Welshpool has been charged with a staggering 17 offences following a perilous high-speed pursuit that involved shooting at police officers and stealing two vehicles. The man, who brought about an alarmingly chaotic chase through Perth’s southeastern suburbs, was eventually apprehended by a Tactical Response team that managed to halt a stolen Isuzu truck.

High-Speed Chase Begins on Albany Highway

The pursuit commenced when police identified a Mazda BT-50, reported stolen earlier that day from Byford, and attempted to pull it over on Albany Highway in Kelmscott. Despite the efforts of the police, who used emergency lights and sirens, the driver refused to comply, thereby initiating a high-speed chase.

Suspect Fires at Police Multiple Times

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly fired a long arm firearm out of the vehicle on three separate occasions. In a desperate bid to evade capture, he even shot through the rear windscreen at the police trailing him. The suspect eventually abandoned the Mazda BT-50 on Hines Road in North Dandalup and then commandeered an Isuzu truck.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

Reportedly, the suspect aimed his firearm at a Police Air Wing aircraft at one point during the chase. The man was scheduled to appear in the Armadale Magistrates Court following his arrest by the Gang Crime Squad. The case remains under ongoing investigation, with potential for additional charges to be brought forward. WA Police Commander Gordon Fairman described the incident as one of the most dynamic and critical he has seen.