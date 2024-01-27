Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas Declares Run for State Parliament

Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas, a familiar face in the media landscape, has officially declared his ambition to join the state parliament, lodging his application with the Liberal Party. The move sets the stage for a 30-day objection period. Should no objections arise, Zempilas will become eligible to nominate for preselection in the Churchlands seat, a domain seen as key to the Liberal Party's resurgence, particularly in the wake of its notable defeat in the 2021 elections.

Zempilas: A High-Profile Candidate

Zempilas's extensive media career, coupled with his high visibility as Lord Mayor, endows him with significant name recognition and star power. These attributes could potentially serve to bolster the Liberal Party's prospects. Despite the potential advantages, Zempilas has had his share of controversies, with past comments about the homeless and the LGBTIQ+ community attracting criticism. Further, his public disputes with the current state government have also been a point of contention.

Strategic Move by the Liberal Party

Zempilas's foray into state politics is perceived as a calculated maneuver by the Liberals to recapture their core base, particularly in the Churchlands area. The potential implications of his candidacy are not lost on the Labor Party, which views his entry with a degree of concern. However, before Zempilas can pose a significant challenge in the electoral arena, he must first cement his position within the Liberal Party.

Potential Impact on Party Dynamics

While Zempilas's entry promises to inject new energy into the Liberal Party, it could also stir the waters within the party, influencing leadership dynamics. As Zempilas navigates the political landscape both within and outside his party, observers will be keen to gauge the impact of his presence on the state's political narrative.