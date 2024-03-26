Perth Leads Australian Capital Cities in Record Population Growth, Melbourne Follows

Australia's capital cities are witnessing unprecedented population growth, with Perth and Melbourne at the forefront. This surge is attributed to a combination of overseas migration, housing supply constraints, and evolving market conditions. As cities expand, the housing market strains to keep pace, pushing property prices upwards and intensifying the demand for both new builds and pre-loved homes.

Advertisment

Exploring the Causes of Urban Expansion

Recent figures have illuminated the rapid population increase across Australia's capitals, with Perth experiencing the highest growth rate, closely followed by Melbourne. This expansion is largely fueled by overseas migration, which, when coupled with restricted housing supply and favorable market conditions, has led to a notable imbalance. The phenomenon has not only escalated housing demands but also driven a significant portion of homebuyers towards existing properties. In 2023, a staggering 79% of property transactions were for pre-loved homes, though new lending for new constructions is on a gradual rise.

Impact on Housing Market and Economy

Advertisment

The mismatch between the burgeoning population and the lagging housing supply is anticipated to narrow in 2024. ANZ economists project a 5-6% increase in house prices, with Brisbane and Perth poised to outperform due to the acute housing shortages. This escalation is expected despite the fact that the majority of mortgage holders are managing their commitments well, with healthy loan-to-valuation ratios being the norm. Meanwhile, regional cities like Albury are grappling with their housing crises, which are impeding local healthcare services, hindering development, and affecting major industries. The migration trend from metropolitan to regional areas underscores the significance of regional capitals to the national economy and highlights the urgent need for policy adjustments to address future housing demands.

Looking Towards the Future

As Australia's capital cities swell with new residents, the dialogue around housing affordability, supply, and market dynamics intensifies. The current trends suggest a shift in homebuyer preferences towards existing homes, with a slight uptick in new construction lending. This shift, combined with the expected price growth, presents a complex challenge for policymakers, developers, and residents alike. Addressing this challenge will require a multifaceted approach, including increasing the housing supply, adjusting policies to encourage construction, and ensuring that the economic growth spurred by population increase does not exacerbate the housing crisis further.

As we move forward, the evolution of Australia's housing market and urban landscapes will continue to be a topic of national significance. The balancing act between population growth, housing supply, and economic stability will shape the future of Australian cities, influencing policy, market trends, and the overall quality of life for its residents.