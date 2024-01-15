en English
Australia

Perth Insolvency Professional Simon Theobald Named New CEO of Ten Sixty Four

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Perth Insolvency Professional Simon Theobald Named New CEO of Ten Sixty Four

In an unexpected turn of events, Simon Theobald, a seasoned insolvency expert from Perth, has ascended to the position of Chief Executive Officer at Ten Sixty Four, a prominent gold mining company. Theobald’s appointment follows his recent resignation from the role of lead administrator within the same firm. His transition from an administrative capacity to the company’s top executive role has taken industry observers by surprise.

Theobald’s New Role

With his new role, Theobald is set to steer the direction of Ten Sixty Four, a company primarily engaged in gold mining operations within the Philippines. His remuneration for this role includes a yearly salary of up to $600,000, which also includes the possibility of bonuses. These additional incentives are primarily targeted at accomplishing the objective of having Ten Sixty Four’s shares relisted for trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Experienced Leadership

Theobald brings to the table a rich experience of 25 years as a Chartered Accountant, specialising in business restructuring and turnaround in the resources industry. His expertise will be invaluable in driving the company forward and effectuating the Deed of Company Arrangement. His leadership comes at a time when the company has been grappling with internal disputes, and his guidance is anticipated to navigate the company towards resolution and growth.

Company’s Future Prospects

The industry will be keenly watching how Theobald’s leadership impacts the future trajectory of Ten Sixty Four. With his extensive experience and unique insights into the intricacies of business restructuring, Theobald is expected to play a pivotal role in revitalising the company’s operations and reinstating its shares on the ASX. The move could potentially lead to a new era of growth and prosperity for the gold mining company.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

