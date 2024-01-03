en English
Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

Perth’s hospitality sector is bracing for a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the coming months as Australian Venue Co (AVC), recently procured by private equity firm PAG for $1.4 billion, continues to expand its footprint in the city. The company’s aggressive expansion strategy has seen it increase its holdings in Perth from nine venues in mid-2021 to 23 currently, setting the stage for a showdown with its main rival, Endeavour Group.

Endeavour’s Response

Endeavour Group finds itself in a tricky situation. On the one hand, it is embroiled in a bitter battle over its board chair, while on the other, it is looking to make its hotels more affordable in response to rising costs of living. The company, which declined to renew the lease for the Captain Stirling Hotel in Nedlands after 25 years, reaped a massive 38% of its Western Australia (WA) revenue from hotels in the 2023 financial year.

Shift in Focus

WA’s ban on gaming in hotels has necessitated a strategic shift towards a stronger food and beverage focus compared to other states. This change has been backed by the Bankwest Spend Trends data, which indicates that although spending at hotels and motels in WA dipped by a slight one percent between November 2022 and November 2023, there was a noticeable uptick in customer numbers.

Optimism in the Sector

Despite these challenges, local pub owners like Tim McLernon of Three Pound Group and Ross Drennan of Nokturnl are optimistic about the sector’s prospects. They believe that the high competitive standards and return on food and beverage in Perth make it an attractive investment for large hospitality groups. Moreover, they expect interest rates to potentially drop in 2024, which could lead to an increase in discretionary spending.

Industry stakeholders are also keenly watching local investments like Nokturnl’s new venue at Yagan Square. Given the company’s past successes, many are hopeful that this new venture will help to further stimulate the sector.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

