Perth Fire Investigation Concludes: Non-Suspicious Underground Ignition Confirmed

A cataclysmic fire that ravaged the northern precincts of Perth, specifically in the Wanneroo region, has been under the investigative lens since November 22. The fire, a force of nature in its most destructive form, decimated 18 homes and charred 1870 hectares of semi-rural land. In a relentless battle against the inferno that lasted nearly five days, over 180 firefighters were deployed, ultimately succeeding in containing the devastation.

Arson Squad’s Involvement and Conclusions

In the aftermath of the fire, the arson squad initially took on the investigation. However, after meticulous study and analysis, the investigation has been officially closed, with the conclusion that the fire’s origin was non-suspicious. The findings suggest that the ignition source was underground, dispelling any initial suspicions of foul play.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Affirms Findings

Following the arson squad’s determination, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) assumed responsibility for the investigation. On Thursday, the DFES endorsed the arson squad’s conclusion, affirming the non-suspicious nature of the fire and confirming the underground ignition source.

Reporting from The West Australian

