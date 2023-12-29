en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Perth Fire Investigation Concludes: Non-Suspicious Underground Ignition Confirmed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
Perth Fire Investigation Concludes: Non-Suspicious Underground Ignition Confirmed

A cataclysmic fire that ravaged the northern precincts of Perth, specifically in the Wanneroo region, has been under the investigative lens since November 22. The fire, a force of nature in its most destructive form, decimated 18 homes and charred 1870 hectares of semi-rural land. In a relentless battle against the inferno that lasted nearly five days, over 180 firefighters were deployed, ultimately succeeding in containing the devastation.

Arson Squad’s Involvement and Conclusions

In the aftermath of the fire, the arson squad initially took on the investigation. However, after meticulous study and analysis, the investigation has been officially closed, with the conclusion that the fire’s origin was non-suspicious. The findings suggest that the ignition source was underground, dispelling any initial suspicions of foul play.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Affirms Findings

Following the arson squad’s determination, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) assumed responsibility for the investigation. On Thursday, the DFES endorsed the arson squad’s conclusion, affirming the non-suspicious nature of the fire and confirming the underground ignition source.

Reporting from The West Australian

The West Australian, a leading news source, provided subscriber content that included this critical news update, among other services. Subscribers enjoy a plethora of benefits, including access to true crime series, news updates, member rewards, and targeted advertising, all designed to enhance their experience.

0
Australia Disaster
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Stories of Triumph and Hope from 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
heart comment 0
Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions
Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
14 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
20 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
24 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
25 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
27 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
29 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
37 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
37 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
38 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
20 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
37 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
40 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app