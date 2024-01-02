en English
Accidents

Perth Family Mourns the Loss of Two Young Children in New Zealand Farm Accident

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Perth Family Mourns the Loss of Two Young Children in New Zealand Farm Accident

In a heartbreaking incident, two young children from a Perth family lost their lives in an accident on a farm in New Zealand. The tragedy unfolded around 5:15 pm on Friday when six-year-old Sonny and his four-year-old cousin Eddie were thrown from a utility-terrain vehicle into a swollen waterhole. The vehicle had struck a boulder in Peria, a locality on New Zealand’s North Island.

Details of the Unfortunate Event

The children were part of a family holiday at their grandmother’s farm when the tragic incident occurred. In addition to the two boys, there were four more individuals in the utility-terrain vehicle at the time. After the vehicle hit the boulder, it rolled into the waterhole, which is known to be 11 meters deep and a popular swimming spot. Emergency services were summoned to the remote area shortly after the accident.

(Also Read: Manhunt for Fleeing Lorry Driver After Fatal Busia Accident)

Aftermath and Community Support

Following the recovery of the bodies on Saturday, a rāhui, a temporary prohibition according to Māori tradition, was placed on the Waikainga Stream. In the wake of the tragic event, a fundraising page was established to assist the families of Sonny and Eddie. The page has already garnered over $55,000 in less than 24 hours, with the funds intended to cover repatriation, funeral expenses, and ongoing bills. The community and local iwi, or social units in Māori society, have rallied to support the grieving families during this challenging time.

(Also Read: Boxing Day Tragedy: Fatal Accident at Uganda's Towei Blackspot Spurs Road Safety Debate)

The Ongoing Mourning

The family is left with the crushing burden of the loss of their young ones. The incident has not only devastated the immediate family but has also sent shockwaves through the communities in Perth and Auckland, where the cousin hailed from. They have expressed their deep gratitude towards the emergency services personnel for their tireless support during this tragic ordeal.

Accidents Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

