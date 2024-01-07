Perth Emerges as Most Affordable Australian Capital on The Economist’s Index

In an annual exposition of the world’s cost of living by The Economist, Perth has emerged as the most affordable major Australian capital city. The index, encompassing 173 cities worldwide, incorporated five Australian metropolises, shining light on the disparities in living costs across the nation, even amid an inflationary climate.

A Glimpse into the Rankings

Perth, renowned for its pristine beaches and laid-back lifestyle, has managed to outshine its counterparts in terms of affordability. Both Adelaide and Brisbane, despite their respective charms, were found to be more expensive than Perth. This revelation underscores the varying economic dynamics at play in different Australian cities, and the implications they have for residents.

Asia-Pacific’s Costliest Cities

On the other end of the spectrum, Melbourne and Sydney were listed among the top five most expensive cities in the Asia-Pacific region. Known for its vibrant arts scene and cosmopolitan life, Melbourne has long been a sought-after destination. Similarly, Sydney, with its iconic opera house and bustling harbour, continues to attract individuals despite its high cost of living. The placement of these cities in the upper echelons of the index points towards the high standards of living they offer, albeit at a steeper price.

Living Costs Amid Inflation

These differing costs of living come in the backdrop of a country grappling with inflation. With the cost of goods and services on an upward trajectory, the rankings provide invaluable insights into how each city is navigating this economic challenge. While some cities like Perth manage to offer affordability, others like Melbourne and Sydney command a premium, thereby highlighting the multifaceted nature of Australia’s urban landscapes.