Australia

Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact

Perth’s northern suburbs woke up to an unusual, smoky morning today, as a blanket of thick smoke descended upon the city due to an emergency-level bushfire in the nearby town of Gingin. The situation, already severe, is being worsened by a weather anomaly known as an inversion. In this phenomenon, colder air close to the earth’s surface gets entrapped by warmer air above, inhibiting the smoke from dissipating.

The Smoke Cover: A Persistence Forecasted

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that this smoke cover will persist until at least mid-morning and is likely to recur the following day if the Gingin bushfire continues unabated. This inversion is facilitated by the combination of heavy overnight humidity and cool ground temperatures. Duty forecaster Jessica Lingard outlined that the smoke is expected to start clearing as offshore winds intensify throughout the day.

Perth’s Weather Amid the Bushfire Crisis

Despite the ongoing bushfire and the resultant smoke conditions, Perth is slated to experience milder summer weather, with a high of 34 degrees Celsius, providing respite after a notably hot weekend. Yet, a late thunderstorm is not ruled out. The weather over the subsequent days is forecasted to remain in the low to mid-30s, with a chance of similar conditions if the bushfire persists.

The Fight Against the Fires

An emergency bushfire warning continues to be in effect for Gingin and Bindoon as firefighters struggle to bring the blaze under control. The fire, currently out of control, has already consumed more than 417 hectares of bushland, putting residents in Gingin and Chittering at risk. Australia’s last two fire seasons have been significantly less devastating compared to the catastrophic 2019-2020 ‘Black Summer’ of bushfires. Yet, the current situation, with over 25 bushfires actively burning in the state, underscores the enduring threat of bushfires in the region.

Australia Weather
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Perth covered in smoke: inversion phenomenon increases impact of bushfires

Australia

