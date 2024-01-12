en English
Accidents

Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler’s Distressing Ordeal

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler’s Distressing Ordeal

Australians are reeling in the wake of a shocking incident at MercyCare Early Learning in Heathridge, a suburb in the northern part of Perth. The early learning service has been fined after a two-year-old child was inadvertently left locked in a shed on a day when temperatures soared to a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius. The toddler, whose identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, was found to have been unsupervised for an alarmingly lengthy period of approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Incident Raises Alarm

The incident, which has sent ripples of concern across the nation, highlights the importance of stringent supervision in early learning environments. The lapse in oversight at MercyCare Early Learning—resulting in the harrowing situation for the toddler—has drawn sharp criticism and led to the imposition of a hefty fine on the institution.

0
Accidents Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

