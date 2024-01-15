Personal Data of Thousands Exposed in Inspiring Vacations Breach

A severe data breach at the Melbourne-based travel company Inspiring Vacations has compromised the personal details of thousands of individuals. The breach, exposing passport and travel details of numerous individuals, involved an unsecured 26.8GB database with over 112,000 records. The severity of the breach was brought to light by cybersecurity expert Jeremiah Fowler.

Advice for Companies Using AWS

In the aftermath of the incident, John Baird, CEO of Revio Cyber Security, has advised businesses that utilize Amazon Web Services (AWS) to thoroughly review their settings or seek advice from a security specialist. Baird stressed that AWS's direct internet connectivity design poses significant security challenges. A mini-audit of their S3 configurations is recommended to ensure adequate security measures are in effect.

Changes in Privacy Laws

Baird also underscored the changes in privacy laws and mandated that companies must align with the Privacy Act, irrespective of their annual turnover. These regulations apply uniformly to all businesses, emphasizing the importance of data protection and privacy.

Cybersecurity: A Priority for The Travel Industry

The Council of Australian Tour Operators (CATO), where Inspiring Vacations holds membership, has reiterated that cybersecurity remains a top priority for the industry. CATO's Managing Director, Brett Jardine, mentioned the organization's ongoing efforts to keep members updated on cybersecurity trends and provide access to experts for advice. Meanwhile, Inspiring Vacations has disputed the scale of the data breach as reported by mainstream media, stating that the actual size of the incident is 'significantly smaller'.