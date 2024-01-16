Perseus Mining Limited to Host Investor Webinar on December 2023 Quarterly Results

Perseus Mining Limited, a dual-listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker PRU, has announced an upcoming investor webinar and conference call. This interactive platform is set to discuss their December 2023 Quarterly Results, which are scheduled for release at approximately 8:30am AEDT on January 24, 2024.

Advertisment

Investor Webinar: A Transparent Platform

The investor webinar is an opportunity for shareholders and prospective investors to glean insights into the company's performance and strategies. Interested parties can register for the webinar through the provided link. Upon successful registration, participants will receive an email bearing the vital details to join the webinar. This initiative reflects Perseus Mining Limited's commitment to maintaining transparency and open communication with its stakeholders.

Telephone Conference Call: An Alternative Approach

Advertisment

Additionally, the company has made provisions for participants who prefer traditional telephone conferencing. Multiple telephone numbers are available based on the participant's geographical location, ensuring optimal call quality. The suggested Webinar ID to be used is 893 3014 5956. This method offers an alternative means of engagement, ensuring all interested parties can participate irrespective of their digital proficiency or access to high-speed internet.

Post-Event Accessibility

For those unable to attend the live event, Perseus Mining Limited ensures accessibility to the information shared. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the company's official website. This accessibility reflects the company's dedication to maintaining a comprehensive historical record of its performance and strategies for both existing and potential investors.