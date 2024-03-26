Pensioner Fined $20,000 for Illegally Dumping 100,000 Tyres on Rural Property

In a shocking environmental and ethical breach, Colin John Thomson, a 65-year-old disability pensioner and farm worker from Red Cliffs, was fined $20,000 and sentenced to 200 hours of community service by the Mildura Magistrates’ Court for secretly dumping over 100,000 old tyres on a rural property near Mildura. This act left a family facing a near $1 million cleanup bill after the property owner passed away and the hidden tyre stockpile came to light.

Uncovering the Environmental Hazard

Thomson, who had been paid over $266,000 by local businesses to dispose of the waste tyres, exploited the trust of the property owner, initially striking an agreement to store some tyres but then stockpiling tens of thousands more without her knowledge between 2005 and 2015. The massive cleanup effort, which exhausted the family’s savings and required the sale of two properties, involved the removal of 108,956 tyres, mostly hidden among trees and scrub on the farm.

Legal and Financial Repercussions

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Thomson had claimed financial hardship, contributing nothing towards the cleanup costs and even requesting fuel money to move a small portion of the tyres off the property. He was also ordered to repay almost $900,000 in cleanup costs to the executor of the estate, Maureen Engledow, and her family. Additionally, Thomson must cover the Environment Protection Authority's (EPA) legal fees of $5,000.

Environmental and Social Impact

The case highlights the broader issue of waste tyre dumping, a growing concern for environmental authorities across Australia. Dumped tyres pose significant environmental and health risks, including being a fire hazard, creating breeding grounds for vermin, and leading to toxic smoke emissions. The EPA has emphasized the need for awareness and action against illegal tyre dumping to protect public lands and private properties from such exploitation.

This case not only underscores the environmental and financial impact of illegal waste disposal but also reflects the betrayal of trust and the challenges faced by families in dealing with the aftermath of such actions. As the community reflects on this incident, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible waste management and the severe consequences of neglecting environmental stewardship.