Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

Peninsula Group’s recent global survey of 79,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK reveals a shift in the primary concerns and goals for 2024. The survey highlights an unsettling landscape amidst challenging economic conditions, where the survival instinct now takes precedence over growth.

The Rising Tide of Costs

84.2% of SMEs now regard rising costs as the paramount concern for 2024, eclipsing the previous year’s main worry of recession. The goal for growth has taken a dip to 44.7%, a significant decrease from last year’s 58.7%. This decline points towards the harsh economic realities and the ensuing survival-centric mindset, particularly in Australia and New Zealand.

Labour Shortages and Retention Strategies

Labour shortages have emerged as the second biggest concern, plaguing 45.6% of SMEs. Closely following this issue is employee retention at 41.5%. In an attempt to counter these challenges, employers have resorted to creative measures. Financial incentives for retention are being offered by 56.3% of employers, with the numbers particularly high in Canada. Notably, the use of non-financial retention strategies like reward and recognition programs has seen an impressive 131% year-on-year increase.

The Mental Health Paradigm and Upskilling

In the UK, a commendable 48.7% of employers are offering mental health support, marking a significant shift in the employer-employee dynamic. To fight skills shortages, 46.5% of SMEs are investing in upskilling and training. Apprenticeships have seen a global rise of 36%, with Canada leading the surge with a 217% increase.

Workplace Trends and Recruitment

Recruitment poses a substantial challenge for 25.7% of employers, while pay increase requests rank second at 22%. Despite the growing interest in a 4-day work week, it has been adopted by merely 2.2% of SMEs. The survey reveals that 50% of employees are working full-time in offices, 14.7% have flexible working hours, and 10.1% are in permanent hybrid work arrangements.

Staying Afloat Amidst Challenges

Peninsula Group’s COO Alan Price notes an underlying optimism among small business owners despite the economic hardships. Employers are finding inventive ways to retain staff, such as providing upskilling and training or offering flexible work options when pay raises aren’t feasible. As January marks a peak job-seeking period, businesses are prioritizing retention and upskilling over recruitment, painting a resilient picture of SMEs in these trying times.