en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

Peninsula Group’s recent global survey of 79,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK reveals a shift in the primary concerns and goals for 2024. The survey highlights an unsettling landscape amidst challenging economic conditions, where the survival instinct now takes precedence over growth.

The Rising Tide of Costs

84.2% of SMEs now regard rising costs as the paramount concern for 2024, eclipsing the previous year’s main worry of recession. The goal for growth has taken a dip to 44.7%, a significant decrease from last year’s 58.7%. This decline points towards the harsh economic realities and the ensuing survival-centric mindset, particularly in Australia and New Zealand.

Labour Shortages and Retention Strategies

Labour shortages have emerged as the second biggest concern, plaguing 45.6% of SMEs. Closely following this issue is employee retention at 41.5%. In an attempt to counter these challenges, employers have resorted to creative measures. Financial incentives for retention are being offered by 56.3% of employers, with the numbers particularly high in Canada. Notably, the use of non-financial retention strategies like reward and recognition programs has seen an impressive 131% year-on-year increase.

The Mental Health Paradigm and Upskilling

In the UK, a commendable 48.7% of employers are offering mental health support, marking a significant shift in the employer-employee dynamic. To fight skills shortages, 46.5% of SMEs are investing in upskilling and training. Apprenticeships have seen a global rise of 36%, with Canada leading the surge with a 217% increase.

Workplace Trends and Recruitment

Recruitment poses a substantial challenge for 25.7% of employers, while pay increase requests rank second at 22%. Despite the growing interest in a 4-day work week, it has been adopted by merely 2.2% of SMEs. The survey reveals that 50% of employees are working full-time in offices, 14.7% have flexible working hours, and 10.1% are in permanent hybrid work arrangements.

Staying Afloat Amidst Challenges

Peninsula Group’s COO Alan Price notes an underlying optimism among small business owners despite the economic hardships. Employers are finding inventive ways to retain staff, such as providing upskilling and training or offering flexible work options when pay raises aren’t feasible. As January marks a peak job-seeking period, businesses are prioritizing retention and upskilling over recruitment, painting a resilient picture of SMEs in these trying times.

0
Australia Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Muhammadiyah's Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More

By Geeta Pillai

Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for C ...
@Australia · 35 mins
Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for C ...
heart comment 0
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
Karl Stefanovic’s Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting

By BNN Correspondents

Karl Stefanovic's Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting
Top Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Top Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

By Salman Khan

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Latest Headlines
World News
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
19 seconds
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
59 seconds
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
1 min
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
2 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
2 mins
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
2 mins
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
3 mins
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
4 mins
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
25 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app