Peat Island's Dark Past to Indigenous Cultural Revival: A New Chapter for Sydney's Asylum Island

Just north of Sydney, an eight-hectare island conceals a harrowing history as an asylum for inebriates and a psychiatric hospital, marking a century scarred by death, despair, and abuse. Today, plans are afoot to transform Peat Island, once a site of horror for its patients, including innocent children, into a vibrant indigenous cultural site, a move spearheaded by the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council (DLALC).

Advertisment

A Century of Sorrow: Peat Island's Grim Legacy

Established in 1911, Peat Island evolved from an asylum into a psychiatric hospital, witnessing unspeakable tragedies, from torture and drownings to unexplained deaths. The most shocking incidents include the death of an 8-year-old boy, found floating off the island after being punished, and numerous patients buried in unmarked graves. Reports from the 1950s paint a bleak picture of a facility rife with abuse, its patients living in deplorable conditions, starkly described by Dr. Ted Freeman, who worked there in 1981, as akin to a prison lacking in humanity and care.

Transition and Transformation: Towards a Brighter Future

Advertisment

Following its closure as a psychiatric hospital, Peat Island became a residential care center, showing signs of improved care until its final shutdown in 2010. The once-neglected buildings now stand as silent witnesses to both the island's dark past and its potential for renewal. In a significant turn of events in 2022, the island was returned to the DLALC, sparking hope for its rejuvenation as a site of cultural significance and economic opportunity for the Aboriginal community.

Peat Island Today: A Vision of Reconciliation and Renewal

DLALC Chairperson Barry "BJ" Duncan envisions Peat Island, or Kooroowall Undi, as a beacon of pride, resilience, and cultural acknowledgment. The council plans to develop the island into an economically productive and culturally appropriate site, focusing on Aboriginal employment and business development, while also honoring the experiences of its former residents. This ambitious project marks a new chapter for Peat Island, transitioning from a place of sorrow to a source of communal pride and cultural celebration.