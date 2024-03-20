Peacock's 'Apples Never Fall' Stumbles: A Missed Opportunity for Liane Moriarty Fans

Peacock's adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Apples Never Fall launched on March 14, but fails to capture the magic of its source material or match the success of previous adaptations like Big Little Lies. Despite a star-studded cast including Annette Bening and Sam Neill, the series is critiqued for its inconsistent performances, lackluster direction, and a script that fumbles major plot points and character development.

Star Power and High Expectations

With Annette Bening and Sam Neill headlining as Joy and Stan Delaney, expectations were sky-high for Apples Never Fall. The show, set against the backdrop of a family's unraveling following the mysterious disappearance of Joy, promised intrigue and drama. Jake Lacy and Alison Brie, who play the eldest Delaney children, brought their reliably strong performances, yet they couldn't salvage the show's inconsistent acting and mundane direction.

Where It Went Wrong

The adaptation's downfall is attributed to its script, which fails to deliver a compelling narrative from start to finish. Its characters, rather than being fleshed out, feel like caricatures, and the plot leans heavily on clichés and foreseeable twists. The show's attempt at building suspense is undermined by its overtly explicit dialogue and a lack of subtlety in foreshadowing, making key revelations feel unearned and predictable. Furthermore, the adaptation's deviation from Moriarty's novel in key aspects—detailed in contrasting analyses—leaves fans of the book underwhelmed.

Implications for Future Adaptations

The lukewarm reception to Apples Never Fall raises questions about the future of Liane Moriarty's works on screen. While Big Little Lies set a high bar, the latest adaptation's shortcomings highlight the challenges of translating beloved novels to television. The series' inability to resonate on an emotional level, particularly in its portrayal of Joy Delaney, underscores the importance of depth and nuance in character development and storytelling in future projects. Fans and critics alike are left wondering what could have been had the series tapped into the essence of Moriarty's narrative and characters.