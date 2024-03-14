P.E Nation Founders Part Ways: Edwards Leads Solo as Brand Achieves B Corp Status

P.E Nation founders, Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, have officially parted ways, marking a significant shift in leadership for the renowned Australian athleisure brand. Established in Sydney in 2015, the brand has grown globally under their joint vision. However, recent developments see Greaves stepping down from her operational role, with Edwards taking the helm alone, coinciding with the brand's notable achievement of B Corp certification.

End of an Era: Founders Split

After a decade of collaboration, the decision for Claire Greaves to step back signifies the end of one of Australian fashion's most successful partnerships. Despite rumors of a rift, the transition appears to be amicable, with Greaves remaining on the board and retaining her shareholding. This shift comes at a time when P.E Nation celebrates a milestone in sustainability and social responsibility, having been certified as a B Corporation.

P.E Nation's New Chapter

Pip Edwards' leadership now steers P.E Nation into its next phase, embracing the challenges and opportunities of maintaining a globally recognized brand while upholding the high standards of a B Corp certification. This dedication to social and environmental performance underscores the brand's commitment to not just fashion, but also to making a positive impact on the planet and its communities.

Looking Forward

The departure of Claire Greaves and the solo leadership of Pip Edwards mark a new beginning for P.E Nation. With a strong product and design team, coupled with B Corp certification, the brand is well-positioned for continued success and innovation in the athleisure industry. As P.E Nation embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains on sustainability, social responsibility, and the legacy of a brand built on a passion for active living and environmental stewardship.