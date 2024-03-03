PCYC Queensland's Get Set for Work Program: Empowering Teens for Employment Success

In an inspiring initiative by PCYC Queensland, the Get Set for Work program, funded by the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, is making significant strides in preparing disengaged young Queenslanders for the workforce. With a focus on those aged 15 to 19, this program provides intensive employment and training assistance, aiming to equip participants with the necessary skills and confidence to enter the workforce, pursue further training, or return to complete their education.

Empowering Young Queenslanders

At the heart of PCYC Pine Rivers, one of the many clubs operating the Get Set for Work program, participants are finding their path to success. Hayley Hatton-Jackman, PCYC Queensland Program Coordinator, highlights the program's impact, noting that several graduates have transitioned into employment, further training, and even volunteer roles within PCYC. Thomas Nightingale, a program graduate, shares his transformative journey from disengagement to pursuing a Certificate IV in Youth Work, underlining the program's role in reshaping his future.

Comprehensive Support and Training

The Get Set for Work program offers a blend of theoretical and practical training, including certifications like Certificate II in Vocational Pathways, First Aid, CPR, and White Card training. Beyond the classroom, participants engage in team-building activities and workshops designed to enhance their employability skills. This comprehensive approach not only prepares them for the workforce but also fosters personal growth and community engagement.

Strengthening the Workforce and Community

Superintendent Robert Fleischer and PCYC Queensland CEO Phil Schultz both emphasize the program's broader benefits, from changing individual lives to strengthening the local workforce. With nearly 60% of last year's graduates finding employment or continuing their education, the program's success is evident. PCYC's focus on providing a supportive environment, coupled with the opportunity to connect with mentors, plays a crucial role in guiding young Queenslanders towards a brighter future.

As PCYC Queensland continues to offer the Get Set for Work program, its positive impact resonates through the lives of participants and the community at large. By addressing the challenges faced by disengaged youth, PCYC Queensland not only aids in their personal and professional development but also contributes to building a stronger, more skilled workforce for the future.