Parramatta Honors Legacy of Former Lord Mayor Paul Barber: A Pillar of Community and Heritage

The city of Parramatta recently paid tribute to the enduring impact and significant contributions of former Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Barber, celebrating his dedication to local heritage and community development. Raised in East Parramatta and a proactive participant in local government since the 1990s, Barber's initiatives have left an indelible mark on the city.

Lifelong Commitment to Parramatta

Barber's journey from a shift controller at the Shell Oil Refinery to a fervent advocate for Parramatta's heritage underscores his deep connection with the city. His educational background, with formative years spent at Parramatta East Public School and Macquarie Boys High School, rooted him firmly in the community he would go on to serve. His involvement in local government was driven by a concern for urban design standards and heritage preservation, leading to significant roles in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Committee, the Upper Parramatta River Catchment Trust, and the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils. Through these positions, Barber tirelessly lobbied for enhanced support for local governments from state and federal entities.

A Legacy of Achievement

Barber's tenure as an elected councillor and Lord Mayor of Parramatta was marked by notable achievements that have shaped the city's cultural and social landscape. His efforts were instrumental in the creation of the Parramatta Artists Studio, the restoration of the old Parramatta War Memorial Pool, and the launch of a free shuttle bus service in 2008. Furthermore, his role in organizing the first Sustainability Expo in 2007 and the implementation of Social Enterprise Grants for the unemployed exemplify his commitment to environmental sustainability and social welfare.

Remembering a Community Pillar

Current Lord Mayor Pierre Esber commended Barber's unwavering dedication and hard work, recognizing him as the epitome of service to the Parramatta community. The initiatives Barber spearheaded, such as the Parramatta Artists Studio and the restoration of key historical sites, not only enriched the cultural fabric of the city but also demonstrated his holistic approach to community development. The city's condolences to Barber's family highlight the personal loss felt by those who knew him and the broader community impacted by his legacy.

As Parramatta continues to evolve, the contributions of Paul Barber provide a lasting reminder of the power of dedicated public service and the importance of preserving heritage while fostering community growth. His legacy serves as an inspiration for current and future leaders in the ongoing development of Parramatta.