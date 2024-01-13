en English
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King’s Legacy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
From January 10th to 14th, the town of Parkes in rural New South Wales was once again transformed into a tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as hundreds of Elvis Presley enthusiasts descended upon it for the annual Parkes Elvis Festival. Among the notable participants was Ross Cummings, affectionately known as the Scottish Elvis, a builder by trade who dons a tailored tartan suit and takes on the persona of Elvis for these five days.

Scottish Elvis: A Unique Tribute to The King

Cummings, who hails from Scotland and grew up listening to Elvis Presley, first discovered the festival six years ago and has since become a regular performer. His distinctive tartan suit, designed in Canada, makes him a stand-out figure amidst the sea of sequined jumpsuits. Throughout the festival, Cummings entertained audiences with five gigs and his involvement in the parade, a vibrant spectacle of Elvis impersonators, dancers, and classic cars.

Community Spirit and a Tribute to Elvis

The Parkes Elvis Festival, which first began in 1993, has grown to be more than just a tribute to Elvis Presley – it’s a demonstration of community spirit and creativity. This is embodied by friends Wendy McIntosh, Kerry Eldon, Jenny Parsons, and Kym Condon, who arrived decked out in prison warden uniforms in line with the festival’s Jailhouse Rock theme. Their enthusiastic participation further added to the festive atmosphere.

The Global Appeal of Elvis

The festival’s international recognition has drawn participants from all corners of the globe. Among them were Nick Gilbert and Alfred Vaz, the latter known as Bollywood Elvis, who braved the heat and donned elaborate costumes to be part of the celebration. The festival also saw the participation of John Collins, a professional tribute artist, and Anthony Fenech, one of the youngest competitors in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest. From Japan, 57-year-old Toki Toyokazu showcased his mastery of the American icon’s sight and sound, a fascination that began when he first saw an Elvis Presley music video at 21.

With more than 200 events scheduled, the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival has once again demonstrated the enduring appeal and legacy of Elvis Presley, uniting fans from diverse backgrounds in a shared love for the King.

Australia Music
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

