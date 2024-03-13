Parents Sue Deceased Pilot's Company After Fatal Broome Chopper Crash, Citing High-Risk Behavior

In a tragic turn of events, the parents of Amber Millar, a schoolgirl who perished in a helicopter crash in Broome, Western Australia, are taking legal action against the company of the late pilot, Troy Thomas. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) concluded after a three-year investigation that Thomas, a well-known tourism figure, exhibited a "high-risk appetite" and had repeatedly violated aviation laws, ultimately leading to the fatal incident in July 2020.

Investigation Findings and Legal Battle

The ATSB's probe revealed that Thomas was not authorized to fly the Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter, registered VH-NBY, and was aware of a significant mechanical issue before the crash. In the weeks preceding the accident, the helicopter experienced unusual vibrations through the tail rotor pedals, a warning sign overlooked by Thomas and his company, Avanova Pty Ltd. The crash not only claimed Thomas and Millar's lives but also gravely injured Thomas's daughter, Mia, and left a profound impact on the Broome community and the tourism sector.

Family's Quest for Justice

Amber's parents, Fiona and Clint Benbow, represented by barrister Tim Hammond, have initiated civil proceedings against Avanova, now directed by Thomas's widow, Sophie Thomas. The lawsuit also targets the company's operations manager, Bryce McGlashan, and Pearl Coast Heli Maintenance, responsible for the helicopter's maintenance. The Benbows' legal action reflects their determination to seek accountability and answers, exacerbated by a coroner's decision against holding an inquest into Amber's death, a move that has left the family devastated and seeking closure through the courts.

Broader Implications for Aviation Safety

This lawsuit underscores the critical importance of adherence to aviation safety regulations and the dire consequences of negligence. It highlights the need for rigorous oversight and accountability within the aviation sector, especially in tourist-heavy regions like Broome. As the case progresses, it will likely prompt discussions on enhancing safety protocols and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future, ensuring that the skies remain safe for all.